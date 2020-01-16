HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $672,000.

HDMV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

