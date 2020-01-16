HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 436,714 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 392,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

