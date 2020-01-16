HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 577.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,647,000 after buying an additional 1,424,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $221.29. 6,580,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The stock has a market cap of $630.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

