HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $19,871,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,565. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

