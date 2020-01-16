HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,295 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,929 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

