Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.35 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004015 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.99 million and $63,039.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,694.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.01881854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.03735228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00664675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00754622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00096016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009943 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00578173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,432,714 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

