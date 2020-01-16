Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,658. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

