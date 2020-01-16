Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,151,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 222,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

