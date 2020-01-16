Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

