Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.78% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 371.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $73.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7127 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

