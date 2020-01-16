Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.60 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,244 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

