Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 233,627 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

