Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Western Union by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,678 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $42,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Western Union by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,540. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

