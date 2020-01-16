Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 45,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,471. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.