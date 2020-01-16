Hacken Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,374.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Kucoin and YoBit. Hacken has a market cap of $503,754.00 and $25,374.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.05946774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00116801 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hacken is hacken.io . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

