Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.75. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

