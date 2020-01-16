Guggenheim Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $275.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,173. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.