Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Guess? alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guess? by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Guess? by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 230,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Guess? has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.