GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,039,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the previous session’s volume of 158,031 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Several research firms have commented on GTYH. BidaskClub raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GTY Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 191,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

