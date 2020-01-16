Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMAB. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of OMAB traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 11,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

