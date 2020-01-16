GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.