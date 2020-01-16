GreenPower Price Tops $0.0042 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $3,770.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.03537551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00194654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

