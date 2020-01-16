Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56, 1,351,054 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,331,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Several brokerages recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.