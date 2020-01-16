Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00152890 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

