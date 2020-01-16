Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

GTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,530. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

