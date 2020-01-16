Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

