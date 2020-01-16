Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter.

NUEM opened at $27.70 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

