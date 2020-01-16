Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $180.80 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

