Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $328.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.96 and a 12 month high of $329.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.