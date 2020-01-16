Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

