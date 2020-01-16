Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,575 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

