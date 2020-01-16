Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $553,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after acquiring an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

