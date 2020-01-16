Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

WP Carey stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.