Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

