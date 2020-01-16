Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Trading Down 33.3%

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 165,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 299,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

