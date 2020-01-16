GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Tops $310,430.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 8% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. GoldMint has a market cap of $310,430.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

