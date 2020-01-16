Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.12, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 86,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000.

