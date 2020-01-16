Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $264.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

