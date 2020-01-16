Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

