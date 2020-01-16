Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy.

Siemens stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.609 dividend. This is a boost from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

