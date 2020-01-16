Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.9% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,225,908,000 after acquiring an additional 334,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.77. 442,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,400. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

