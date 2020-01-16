Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $24.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

GS stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.72. 3,897,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $249.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

