Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Goldex Resources Corp (CVE:GDX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 172700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

About Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX)

Goldex Resources Corporation, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America.

