Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Shares Down 16.7%

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 34,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 70,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Goldeneye Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

