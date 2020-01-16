GoldBlocks Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $39,179.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.01462768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000743 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

