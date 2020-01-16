Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 65.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 703,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

