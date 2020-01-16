Glu Mobile (GLUU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU):

1/16/2020 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Glu Mobile is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/6/2020 – Glu Mobile is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 703,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

