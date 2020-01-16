Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.93. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 6,008 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.