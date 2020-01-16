Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Glencore stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 242.05 ($3.18). 18,718,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.51.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

