Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $446.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
