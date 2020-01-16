Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $446.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

